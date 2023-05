WWE Draft 2023 Night 2: Live Updates Of Each Brand's Picks During Raw

The WWE Draft continues tonight on "WWE Raw" as the annual event that has taken place since 2016 holds its second night (with the exception of 2022).

Keep refreshing to stay up to date with which brand talent from the eligible pool winds up on!

Round 1:

#1: Rhea Ripley – "Raw"

#2: Austin Theory – "SmackDown"

#3: Seth "Freakin" Rollins – "Raw"

#4: Charlotte Flair – "SmackDown"