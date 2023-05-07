Bianca Belair Celebrates Becoming Longest-Reigning 'WWE Raw' Women's Champion

IYO SKY put up a valiant effort against Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash, but as "The EST" closed in on history, she wasn't going to let anything stop her. As such, Belair persevered through SKY's high-flying offense, and attempted interference from Damage CTRL, to eventually deliver a KOD to secure the victory.

In the wake of her Saturday night win, Belair woke up Sunday morning as the longest-reigning "Raw" Women's Champion in company history. Becky Lynch, the previous record holder, accumulated 398 days as champion during her first reign with the title. Belair, of course, now sits at 399 days and will walk into "Raw" tomorrow with a round number of 400. As Belair surpasses Lynch, she also becomes the longest-reigning women's champion of the entire modern era.

Earlier today, Belair reacted to her record-breaking accomplishment. "We did it! 399 Days! LongEST Reigning RAW Women's Champion & LongEST Reigning Women's Champion of the Modern Era. #ESTofWWE," she tweeted.

Belair's celebration also comes with a bit of uncertainty though as WWE's new roster split officially goes into effect tomorrow. During the first round of the WWE Draft, Belair was chosen to join the "SmackDown" brand, where Rhea Ripley currently resides as the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Ripley was subsequently drafted to "Raw," leaving the future of the women's championships in limbo. As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce their game plan for Belair and Ripley, but when the same situation arose for Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in 2021, the women simply swapped titles. WWE may choose to repeat the past, or perhaps, they will adopt a different strategy this time.