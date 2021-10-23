Becky Lynch is your new RAW Women’s Champion, and Charlotte Flair is your new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Lynch went into tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX as the blue brand champion, while Flair went into the show as the red brand champion. Changes from the 2021 WWE Draft officially went into effect today, which means Flair is now a SmackDown Superstar, and Lynch is now a RAW Superstar. WWE held a Women’s Title Exchange segment to close SmackDown, which saw Flair and Lynch switch their respective titles.

Flair is now a six-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. She is on record as holding the RAW Women’s Title for 62 days on her last reign, which began at SummerSlam on August 21 when she defeated Rhea Ripley and former champion Nikki A.S.H., the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, in a Triple Threat.

Lynch is now a two-time RAW Women’s Champion. She is on record as holding the SmackDown Women’s Title for 62 days in her last reign as it also began at SummerSlam when she defeated Bianca Belair.

The show-closing segment with Lynch and Flair, hosted by Sonya Deville, was interrupted by Sasha Banks, right after Flair proposed a “Winner Takes All” match for tonight. Lynch ended up leaving and promising to see one of them at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21. A brawl between Flair and Banks then broke out to end the show, indicating that this will be the next top women’s division feud on the blue brand. There is no word on who Lynch will feud with on RAW, or if she will continue the program with Bianca Belair.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s main event segment on SmackDown: