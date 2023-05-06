WWE Backlash 2023 Live Coverage (5/6): Bad Bunny In Action, Cody Rhodes Vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE presents Backlash 2023 live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The event marks the first major WWE show to be held in Puerto Rico since New Year's Revolution in 2005. Seven matches are currently scheduled for this evening's broadcast, including Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who is set to host tonight's premium live event, taking on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Priest, who successfully teamed up with the three-time Grammy Award winner on the first night of WrestleMania 37 against The Miz and John Morrison, put Bunny through the announce table after the recording artist attacked Dominik Mysterio at ringside on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 39, which instantly sparked a feud between the pair.

Announced card

* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

* Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight

* Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa in a six-man tag team match

* Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship

* Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY for the "Raw" Women's Championship

* Austin Theory (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship

* Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Omos

Our live coverage will begin at 8 pm EST