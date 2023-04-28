Future Of Raw Women's Title In Doubt After Bianca Belair Drafted To WWE Smackdown

Following "WWE SmackDown," several stars have found themselves in different places as the WWE Draft kicked off in a big way Friday night. One of them happens to be "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who with the third overall pick of the evening, was taken back by the blue brand.

With Belair switching brands, it remains to be seen what happens with the title she's now held for over a year. Belair has been the "Raw" Women's Champion ever since WrestleMania 38 when she defeated Becky Lynch to win back the title that was taken from her by Lynch at SummerSlam in 2021.