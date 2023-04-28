WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (04/28) - Undisputed Tag Team Title Match, Night One Of The WWE Draft

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on April 28, 2023, coming to you live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas!

The WWE Draft will kick off, with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Damage CTRL, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Imperium, Candice LeRae, Omos, Matt Riddle, The Street Profits, The Viking Raiders, The O.C. certain "NXT" superstars, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns amongst those eligible to be drafted. As explained by Megan Morant in a video posted to WWE's Twitter account earlier, sixteen draft picks will be announced for both "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" on tonight's show, with any additional ones being named on "The SmackDown LowDown."

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be putting their title on the line against The Usos in their first televised defense. Zayn and Owens dethroned Jimmy and Jey Uso in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39, putting an end to their historic reign in the process. The Usos will certainly be feeling the pressure to regain their title tonight, with Roman Reigns making it clear that he wants the pair to reclaim the gold.

Before she challenges Rhea Ripley for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at WWE Backlash on May 6, Zelina Vega looks to pick up a victory tonight when she goes one-on-one with Sonya Deville. Ripley and Vega have taken issue with one another over the past several weeks as a result of the ongoing issues between their respective factions, Judgment Day and LWO.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Triple H makes his way to the ring.