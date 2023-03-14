Bianca Belair Becomes Longest-Reigning Black Champion In WWE History

Bianca Belair has made history, as "The EST" is now the longest-reigning Black champion of all time in WWE. Belair has held the "Raw" Women's Championship for 346 days. "Raw" star MVP previously held the record, as he was United States Champion for 343 days in 2007-2008. Belair took to Twitter to acknowledge the accomplishment and MVP.

Belair's reign began on April 2 at WrestleMania 38 when she defeated Becky Lynch in what was perhaps the best match of the weekend. Belair has made successful title defenses against the likes of Sonya Deville, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley in a ladder match at Extreme Rules. Belair, who is a former "SmackDown" Women's champion, also crossed paths with her upcoming WrestleMania 39 opponent Asuka at Hell In A Cell in June when she won a triple threat match that included Lynch.

Belair and Asuka briefly stood on the same side during last night's "Raw" after Belair defeated Chelsea Green. Belair was getting beaten down by Green and Carmella after the match before Asuka came out for the save. However, tensions rose between Belair and Asuka after Asuka began parading around with Belair's championship belt. Next week, the two are scheduled to team together against Green and Carmella. Following that announcement, Belair sent Asuka a message via Twitter: I don't want your support. I want your competition. Whatever happens next week is on you."