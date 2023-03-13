WWE Raw Live Coverage (03/13) - Street Fight, Brock Lesnar Faces Off With Omos, Judgment Day Vs. Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on March 13, 2023, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island!

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa is set to go head-to-head with Kevin Owens in a Street Fight. The duo collided in single's action in the opening contest of last week's show, but the match ultimately came to a close after outside interference from one half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso.

Last week, Edge cost Judgment Day's Finn Balor his match against Johnny Gargano and later challenged his long-time rival to meet him out in the ring tonight. Issues between the two men date back to June of last year after Balor and his Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley kicked Edge out of the group. Speaking of Priest, he will be returning to televised action as he joins forces with Dominik Mysterio to take on Gargano and Dexter Lumis.

Ahead of her match with Asuka for the "Raw" Women's Championship at "WrestleMania 39", current title holder Bianca Belair is set to go one-on-one with Chelsea Green. Green will surely be looking for some retribution for her newfound ally Carmella after Belair defeated "The Princess of Staten Island" last week.

Additionally, the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes looks to pick up a win over "SmackDown" star LA Knight following a heated exchange on social media. Elias will also be taking on Bronson Reed after his protege Rick Boogs inadvertently threw out the challenge.