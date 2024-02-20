Drew McIntyre Hands Cody Rhodes Rare Singles Loss On WWE Raw, Thanks To The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes has only lost to two people since making his WWE return back at WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Now, a third person has joined that exclusive club, and his name is Drew McIntyre.

Rhodes and McIntyre opened the show in front of an uproarious crowd in Anaheim, California. Their back-and-forth contest was nothing short of intense, with near-falls from both men keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. The pair were gridlocked until a familiar pair of bright red sneakers and a "NO YEET" shirt jumped onto the apron. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso distracted Rhodes and the referee, which allowed McIntyre to make a last-ditch effort to gain some offense. Rhodes reversed McIntyre's grapple attempt and was looking for a Cross Rhodes ... before backing into a Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa, who had taken advantage of the chaos to jump onto the ring apron. McIntyre briefly looked conflicted, but in true heel fashion, he took advantage of The Bloodline's shenanigans to land a match-ending Claymore on Rhodes.

Following the match, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee harped on McIntyre's hypocrisy — McIntyre has been incredibly vocal about his distaste for The Bloodline after they cost him his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2022. Rhodes would then appear in a backstage segment, where he was being tended to by a medical official when World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appeared beside him. The two men said little, but Rollins gave Rhodes a supportive pat on the thigh before leaving. Despite their historic rivalry following Rhodes' WWE return, Rollins is currently a willing ally of "The American Nightmare", to the point of offering to be Rhodes' "shield."

It's unknown whether The Bloodline will interfere during Rhodes' and Rollins' appearance on "The Grayson Waller Effect" at Elimination Chamber this Saturday.