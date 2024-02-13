WWE Raw Live Coverage 2/12 - Elimination Chamber Qualifiers, Imperium Vs. Jey Uso & New Day

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 12, 2024, coming to you live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!

The next entrants in the Elimination Chamber matches will be determined tonight, as LA Knight takes on Ivar while Bobby Lashley squares off with Ivar in a pair of Men's Qualifier matches, and Zoey Stark goes one-on-one with Liv Morgan in a Women's Qualifier match. The winners will join Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, and Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch on February 24 as they vie for an opportunity to face Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Rhea Ripley for the World Heavyweight and Women's World Championships respectively at WrestleMania 40.

Jey Uso will be joining forces with New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to go head-to-head with GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. GUNTHER and Jey found themselves face-to-face during last week's edition of "Raw" during the reigning Intercontinental Champion's 600+ day celebration as titleholder. Given their ongoing issues with Kaiser and Vinci, Woods and Kingston saved Jey from a beatdown at their hands during such.

Last week, R-Truth cost JD McDonagh his match against The Miz after capturing his attention. Tonight, McDonagh looks to exact his retribution as he faces Truth in singles competition.

Additionally, per WWE's event page, the aforementioned Ripley and Lynch, Cody Rhodes, and Ricochet are advertised to be in town.