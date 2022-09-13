Potential Rumor Killer On Story Coming Out Of WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle had a main event that left WWE fans divided. Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre with the help of Solo Sikoa to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Those who wanted to see McIntyre win argued that the timing felt right as the crowd inside Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, was firmly behind him. As for Reigns' supporters, the argument is that there are bigger plans in store for WrestleMania.

While fans can agree to disagree on the result, most have panned what happened after the match. WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, who knocked out Austin Theory during his attempted cash-in during the main event, got into the ring and sang songs with McIntyre.

Fury is known for singing after each of his boxing matches, but he's never lost. Many agreed that McIntyre didn't look good celebrating after a loss in front of over 62,000 people who cheered him.

Rumors had been swirling that WWE didn't intentionally air the post-match singing session. Fightful is reporting that this isn't the case. The report notes that WWE always planned to air the moment with McIntyre and Fury, which may give the detractors even more ammo.

Fans were quick to compare McIntyre's loss to Reigns and the post-match celebration to how Lex Luger was booked at the end of SummerSlam in 1993. Luger defeated then WWE Champion Yokozuna, but since the match was won by count-out, Yokozuna remained the titleholder. Despite this, Luger celebrated in the ring as if he had won WWE's biggest prize.

McIntyre seems to have shifted gears to a feud with Karrion Kross. McIntyre was attacked and choked out by Kross on the September 9 episode of "SmackDown."