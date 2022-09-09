SmackDown Live Coverage (09/09) - Fatal Five-Way #1 Contenders Elimination Match, Braun Strowman To Speak

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 9, 2022! Tonight's show is coming to you live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Braun Strowman will be making his official return to "SmackDown", as he is set to address the WWE Universe tonight. Strowman made his triumphant return on last week's "Raw" during the Fatal Four-Way Match between The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, The New Day and Los Lotharios to determine who would be the #1 Contender for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. He attacked all the competitors in the match, delivering a power slam to Angelo Dawkins through the commentary desk and sending Otis through the barricade in the process. What will the Monster Among Men have to say?

A Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match between Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, Natalya and Lacey Evans will also be featured to determine who the new #1 Contender will be for Liv Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Extreme Rules on October 9. Morgan won the title after cashing in her briefcase at Money In The Bank back in June and most recently defended it against Shayna Baszler at this past Saturday's Clash at the Castle event.

Maximum Male Model's Ma.çé and Mån.sôör will be joining forces with Los Lotharios to take on Hit Row and The Street Profits in an eight man tag team match. The issues between the four teams came about a couple weeks ago. MMM were in the middle of a photoshoot, but were interrupted by blaring music. MMM called allies Los Lotharios for help before they retaliated by vandalizing what the party bus that it was coming from under the assumption that it was from Hit Row (with whom they had issues with prior), but as it turned out, the bus actually belonged to the Street Profits. Will the Profits be able to exact revenge tonight for the damage done to their party bus?