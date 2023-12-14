WWE Star Drew McIntyre Discusses Recapturing His 'Killer Instinct'

Much like the Army of Me song, Drew McIntyre has been going through changes over the last few months. The once-beloved babyface is now showing a more aggressive, do-whatever-it-takes side to him, which has led to McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in consecutive singles matches via underhanded tactics, as well as putting Zayn out of action for a bit following a backstage attack.

In an appearance on "The Bump," McIntyre talked about his change in attitude, something that was endorsed by fellow "Bump" guest Mick Foley, who feels McIntyre has gone unappreciated by fans and colleagues. But while that, and Uso's presence on "Raw," have contributed to McIntyre embracing this new side of himself, he attributes the change mostly to his loss against Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel, where McIntyre believes he showed sympathy to Rollins, costing him the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

"I realized after that match the sympathy has to be gone, the compassion has to be gone," McIntyre said. "I have to do whatever it takes to get the job done in the ring. And somewhere along the line, between winning the World Title and now, I just lost that killer instinct in the ring, and I had to get it back.

"I'm the exact same guy outside the ring. You'll still me all around, you'll still see me at charity events, and you'll still conversate with me, as long as you're not an idiot like Jey Uso or a sympathizer. But yeah, whatever it takes, Drew McIntyre's going to get the job done, especially on Day 1 with Seth Rollins."

