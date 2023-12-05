WWE Raw Live Coverage 12/4 - World Heavyweight Title Match, Sami Zayn Vs. Drew McIntyre And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 4, 2023, coming to you live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!

For the first time since defending the World Heavyweight Championship in televised action on the November 6 episode of "Raw", Seth Rollins will be putting his title on the line tonight against Jey Uso. Rollins granted Jey a shot at the title last week after conversing with Adam Pearce, much to the dismay of Drew McIntyre who had requested a title match prior to the revelation from Rollins.

Speaking of McIntyre, he will be going head-to-head tonight against Sami Zayn. McIntyre and Zayn have been no strangers to one another, having met in the ring and backstage several times in November including the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. McIntyre's WarGames teammates Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will also be in action tonight, joining forces to take on The Creed Brothers.

After coming up short against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the Women's Tag Team Championship last week, Natalya and Tegan Nox look to redeem themselves as they collide with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The two teams previously met in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match on the November 20 episode of "Raw", during which Natalya and Nox ultimately came out on top to secure their spot in their aforementioned title bout.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Shayna Baszler will be going head-to-head with Nia Jax. The two competitors have encountered one another several times backstage over the past few weeks, and Jax managed to score a win over Baszler's ally Zoey Stark last week.

The issues between #DIY and Imperium have remained no secret over the past few weeks, with Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci meeting each other in the ring in both singles and tag team action on a number of occasions over the past few weeks. Tonight, the four men will be facing off once again, but this time it will be in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls match.

Shinsuke Nakamura sent a message to Cody Rhodes last week, appearing on the Titan Tron whilst "The American Nightmare" was in the ring as a method of distraction in order to blindside him with an attack. Tonight, the two look to settle their differences as they square off.

Additionally, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and "The Man" Becky Lynch are all advertised to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.