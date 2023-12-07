WWE's Jey Uso Apologizes To Drew McIntyre, Then Thinks Better Of It

Drew McIntyre has been attempting to exact revenge on Jey Uso in recent weeks for how The Bloodline treated him in the past. Although Uso is no longer a part of Roman Reigns' family stable, "The Scottish Warrior" has not forgotten the suffering Uso and the rest of the group caused him. On "WWE's The Bump," the multi-time tag team champion issued an apology to McIntyre.

"I'm sorry, Uce. Alright?" Uso said. "I apologize, man. Damn, you gotta let that thing go, Uce. Don't be mad all the time. I understand we did some messed up things to you, Drew, back in the day. We cost you the world championship. We whooped your a** multiple times. But damn, I was just following orders, Uce. I was mad too back in the day, man, but you gotta let it go, Uce. Let it go. I promise, man, your heart will be lighter. I'm sorry, alright? I'm sorry, Drew."

Minutes later, Uso took his apology back after watching footage of McIntyre putting him through the announce table on "WWE Raw" this past Monday. McIntyre has been targeting Uso ever since the twin was traded from "WWE SmackDown" to the red brand in September. "Main Event Jey" has become a key star on Monday nights since his move. Moments before McIntyre's assault, Uso unsuccessfully challenged Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Last month, McIntyre got the better of Uso in a WarGames Advantage match before Uso's team defeated the former WWE Champion and The Judgment Day inside of WarGames at Survivor Series.

