Jey Uso Returns To WWE As Part Of Raw Roster On WWE Payback, Superkicks Grayson Waller

Jey Uso is now a member of the "WWE Raw" roster. The announcement was made during Saturday's WWE Premium Live Event, Payback, and it was revealed by one of Uso's former enemies — Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes was a guest on the "Grayson Waller Effect," but he wasn't there to promote anything that was related to his career. Instead, he was the one who introduced Uso as the newest member of the roster. Once Rhodes made his announcement, he was gone and left Waller and Uso together. Waller didn't seem too impressed with his return, noting that the former Bloodline member wasn't even gone that long. The segment ended with Uso superkicking Waller.

Uso had "quit" the company on the August 11 episode of "SmackDown," after he superkicked his own brothers: Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, as well as the leader of the Bloodline, Roman Reigns. WWE even moved Uso to the alumni section of WWE.com, and now it's safe to say that he can be moved to the "Raw" section.