Jey Uso Superkicks Everyone, Says He's Leaving WWE In Dramatic End To SmackDown

All eyes were on the conclusion of "WWE SmackDown" on Friday night, with the fallout from Jimmy Uso's shocking heel turn at SummerSlam set to play out in Calgary. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman would all make their way out to the ring for the main event segment, before Jimmy appeared at ringside with a hoodie on, similar to his appearance in Detroit Saturday night. Reigns would begin to question what Jimmy wanted in return for his help, offering him cars and private jets, before one-half of the former tag team champions shut down his cousin and claimed his actions at SummerSlam had nothing to do with wanting to return to the "Island of Relevancy."

Jey would then come out to a thunderous ovation from the WWE audience, giving his twin brother an opportunity to explain himself. Jimmy would begin to claim he cost Jey the Tribal Combat match out of fear of losing him to Roman's corruption. Jey, however, wasn't having it, turning his back on Jimmy before the latter left the ring. This left Reigns and Sikoa to berate Jey, who would lay them both out with superkicks before calling Jimmy back down towards the ring.

The twin brothers looked set for an embrace, but Jey turned the tables and launched a huge superkick, before staring down the barrel of the camera and claiming he was "out of The Bloodline, out of 'SmackDown,' and out of WWE" in a shocking close to the show.

"I'm out The Bloodline. I'm out of SmackDown. I'm out of WWE!" Did Jey @WWEUsos just quit WWE?!?!?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YYf431xXMk — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2023

Jey walked off through the crowd in the Scotiabank Saddledome to cheers from the Canadian crowd while the other three members of The Bloodline laid motionless as the "SmackDown" broadcast faded to black.