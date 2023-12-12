WWE Raw Live Coverage 12/11 - Drew McIntyre Vs. Jey Uso, CM Punk To Sign Brand Exclusive Deal

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 11, 2023, coming to you live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio!

Over the course of the past couple of weeks, CM Punk has made appearances on "Raw", "WWE SmackDown”, and most recently "WWE NXT" at the Deadline Premium Live Event this past Saturday. He has furthermore revealed that he has met with all three General Managers for the respective brands, Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Shawn Michaels. After much contemplation, he will decide which brand he will be signing with.

Last week, Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn after injuring his leg and attacked his ally Jey Uso in the closing moments of the show, ultimately sending him through the announce desk. Tonight, Jey looks to get his revenge as he faces McIntyre in singles action.

Becky Lynch will be returning to televised action for the first time since competing in the Women's WarGames match as she takes on Nia Jax. Tensions between Lynch and Jax have been mounting over the past few weeks, with the pair finding themselves involved in a verbal altercation backstage before Lynch confronted Jax at ringside later that night following her match with Shayna Baszler.

Maxxine Dupri and her Alpha Academy teammates Chad Gable and Otis emerged victorious against Meta-Four's Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT". Tonight, she looks to score another win but it will be no easy feat as she will be going head-to-head with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a non-title match.

The issues between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura have remained no secret over the past few weeks, and tonight, they look to settle their differences as they collide in the ring. Despite the match originally being slated for last week, Rhodes and Nakamura still had messages to one another they shared.

Additionally, per WWE's event page, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins is advertised to be in town tonight.