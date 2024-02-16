Drew McIntyre Gets Candid About CM Punk Injury Promo From WWE Raw

Following an impressive performance in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, CM Punk confirmed that he had sustained a torn tricep, which will keep him from competing at WrestleMania 40. Upon this announcement, Punk was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who claimed that he had been praying for Punk's downfall, and was now looking forward to taking his place on the Road to WrestleMania. During a recent interview with "The West Sport," McIntyre provided some insight into his thought process going into this January 29 "WWE Raw" promo segment.

"When it comes to the injury and how I felt about him coming into the company leap-frogging Superstars, trying to take their spot at WrestleMania, specifically my spot at WrestleMania, I was never going to let it happen," McIntyre said. "I took him out and I wanted to let him know that I prayed for this, and it happened. The way people reacted, it was like a delayed reaction, like 'Oh my God, did you just say that?' I can feel it in the arena. Then the next line I think I said was [that] after the Rumble, when I got eliminated by him, I couldn't sleep. I'd let myself down, I'd let the world down. Not winning that Rumble, but more specifically getting eliminated by Punk, then the next day I found out that he'd torn his tricep off the bone, and that night I slept like a baby. Then [I] headed into 'Raw' with a big smile on my face, then attacked him and stomped his tricep and chucked him back out the door, and said 'Right. Where were we? Oh yeah, me main eventing WrestleMania."

Despite delivering some hash words to Punk on-screen, McIntyre attests that he never wishes injury onto anyone in real life. Given that WWE is rooted in the element of entertainment, though, McIntyre believes that blurring the lines between reality and fiction (or in this case, kayfabe) can oftentimes make a story all the more interesting.

