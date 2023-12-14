WWE's Drew McIntyre Gets Candid About CM Punk

CM Punk is back in WWE, and with him has come big business and some tension. At the center of that has been Drew McIntyre, who reportedly stormed out of Survivor Series the night of Punk's return, though his frustrations, real or exaggerated, have since been incorporated into his character, with McIntyre subtly taking shots at Punk during "Raw" two weeks ago.

Appearing on "The Bump," McIntyre was naturally asked about Punk and admitted that there were benefits to Punk being back in WWE, even if its clear that McIntyre is still nowhere near close to trusting that Punk is a changed man.

"When it comes to Punk, I obviously recognize that he's big for business," McIntyre said. "He is a huge name, he draws a lot of eyeballs, that's very clear. You can just look at the numbers. I'm a bigger-picture person. I tend to use that criminology degree and look beyond all reasonable doubt, look at the evidence. And I'm not going to go into great details right now, because now's not the time, but what I said on 'Raw' is there are so few people on the current roster that have been on the same roster as him for years and years and years.

"I signed when I was 22...I was on TV when I was 22 in 2007...I was around the person, I know the person, I know what he's truly like. I'm aware it's cool and does numbers. That's awesome for right now. But we're going to wait and see right now...I've got stories, I'm going to keep them to myself, and in the future, if we cross paths, I'm not the same guy I was in 2010. I'm a lot bigger, smarter, more experienced, and I'll drop his ass."

