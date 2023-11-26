Drew McIntyre Reportedly Storms Out Of The Arena After WWE Survivor Series Main Event

The conclusion of WWE Survivor Series produced some of the most chaotic news in recent memory, with the controversial CM Punk returning in front of a raucous Chicago crowd, ending an almost decade-long absence from the company. After an entertaining WarGames main event,

While many fans are overjoyed with Punk's return, one man who reportedly wasn't in a good mood at the end of the night is Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, the former world champion stormed out of the ring and straight backstage after the main event before slamming his locker room door and immediately leaving the Allstate Arena in a hoodie. The report indicated that McIntyre's frustration was loud and obvious, leading to plenty of conversation after the incident, but there is no clear reason as to why he reacted in such a manner, and his departure from the ring occurred prior to Punk's grand entrance.

Another performer involved in the WarGames bout who was visibly angry as Survivor Series went off the air was Seth Rollins, who was seen flipping off Punk and being restrained by security and the WWE commentary duo of Corey Graves and Michael Cole in multiple fan-captured videos on social media.

At this stage, it's not known whether or not Rollins was reacting in storyline or not, with the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion making his feelings about Punk known in public forums over the years.