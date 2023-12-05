Drew McIntyre Maintains Plausible Deniability Regarding WWE Raw Promo

It's an interesting time to be Drew McIntyre at the moment. The former WWE Champion has his contract with the promotion set to expire in a few months, and his real-life situation is beginning to blur into his on-screen character. There were reports of him storming out of Survivor Series following his WarGames match and the return of CM Punk — followed by others suggesting the incident was overblown.

For many though, Punk was the target of McIntyre's ire last night on "Raw." During a promo segment, McIntyre derided how people could leave WWE — either via walking out or being released — go elsewhere for some time, and then return and be forgiven as if nothing ever happened. Much like he did last night, however, McIntyre is maintaining plausible deniability regarding whether he was talking about Punk, reiterating he could be talking about anyone when he posted his pointed words on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today.

Come on, I could be talking about ANYBODY 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ok3X2vcBUX — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 5, 2023

By McIntyre's own criteria, one could make the argument that he was also talking about himself. As many will recall, McIntyre was released from WWE in 2014, leading to a three-year period where he would work for promotions such as TNA, EVOLVE, and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. McIntyre would then return to WWE in 2017, quickly establishing himself as a major player.

Promo aside, McIntyre had a strong "Raw" last night, defeating Sami Zayn in singles action. He then went after Zayn backstage, injuring his leg in the process, and also went on to attack Seth Rollins following his match with Jey Uso. McIntyre's actions would seemingly put him back in contention for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, which he had previously challenged for at Crown Jewel.