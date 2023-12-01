Drew McIntyre's Abrupt WWE Survivor Series 2023 Departure Reportedly Not Significant

CM Punk's surprise return to WWE appeared to have rocked the proverbial boat following Survivor Series in Chicago. Seth Rollins' response to his return became the center of speculation, but is believed to have been the groundwork for the pair to feud. Drew McIntyre also reportedly stormed out of the building shortly thereafter, although it's not been specified that this was a result of Punk's return.

Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that McIntyre later cooled off, appearing on "WWE Raw" the next night to continue his storyline with Rollins and Jey Uso. Meltzer further reported that whatever the issue stemmed from, it hadn't ended up a significant issue, and McIntyre was said to have been fine with his current direction.

McIntyre's future with WWE has come under the microscope this year, with his contract believed to be expiring in 2024, and he even admitting he was frustrated after his three-way loss to Gunther at WrestleMania 39 — also involving Sheamus. McIntyre somewhat addressed his storming out of Survivor Series on "Raw" the night following, saying that he has not been in his best mindset, but he feels like the World Heavyweight Championship could remedy that. Rollins would catch the ire of his would-be challenger when he announced that Uso will be getting the next shot instead. What ensued was a head-butt from the "Scottish Psychopath" that left his own forehead busted open. McIntyre failed to unseat Rollins at Crown Jewel in November, later defeating Uso to secure the WarGames advantage for his team at Survivor Series. His team would lose against Cody Rhodes, Uso, Rollins, Sami Zayn, and a returning Randy Orton.