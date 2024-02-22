Speculation On Possible WWE Elimination Chamber Surprises

With WWE Elimination Chamber on the horizon, fans are wondering what to expect from the truncated card. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said fans can expect more than just the advertised matches.

"[There will be] some surprises," Meltzer said, but the veteran wrestling reporter demurred when asked what they could possibly be. "There's rumors. It's not The Rock, don't worry." No word on what surprises those might be, but Meltzer's statement does corroborate WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who was also adamant that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would not be appearing at the WWE Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia. This comes after Rock also made it very clear that he had no plans to be in Australia for the show. Of course, all this is taking place in professional wrestling, where this kind of outspoken denial tends to fuel speculation further, as opposed to silence it.

Johnson, now a member of the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors, returned to WWE at the beginning of the year and has been embroiled in the feud between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Rock almost challenged Reigns at WrestleMania before Cody stepped up at a recent press conference and made clear his intentions to dethrone "The Tribal Chief." Rhodes is set to appear at Elimination Chamber, as a guest of Grayson Waller, who will be holding a special edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect" at the PLE.