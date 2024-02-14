WWE Announces Plans For Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins At Elimination Chamber 2024

With Cody Rhodes set to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 this April, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins awaiting the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match, neither man appeared to have much to do going into the Elimination Chamber PLE. That will now change, thanks to a certain "SmackDown" star.

On X early Wednesday afternoon, WWE announced that both Rhodes and Rollins would be guests on a special edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect," at Elimination Chamber. An accompanying video featured Waller, at poolside, talking trash about Rhodes and Rollins, before declaring that the "Grayson Waller Effect" episode with Rhodes and Rollins would be the biggest in history.

As hinted by Waller, the segment will give both Rhodes and Rollins a chance to discuss their recent issues with both Reigns and The Rock, the latter whom was set to wrestle Reigns at WrestleMania 40 before Rhodes stepped in and challenged Reigns via his Royal Rumble victory. The segment will also be a huge moment for Waller, as it will take place in his native Australia, where he wrestled for several years before joining WWE.