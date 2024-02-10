Seth Rollins' WWE WrestleMania Opponent To Be Decided Via Elimination Chamber Match

The fallout from Thursday night's explosive WrestleMania press event continued tonight to open "WWE SmackDown," as all of Triple H, "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis, and "Raw" GM Adam Pearce convened to announce that WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' WrestleMania opponent will be the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match at the titular premium live event in Perth, Australia just a shade over two weeks from now.

Following the blueprint for determining Rollins' challenger being laid out, Pearce took the microphone and detailed the 12 combatants who would vie for spots in the match: Randy Orton, "Big" Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, United States Champion Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight. Once the announcement was made, "SmackDown's" opening match quickly took shape, with McIntyre taking on Styles to kick off the qualifiers. Knight made his way down to the announce area to join commentary and made his presence known in the match, distracting Styles enough for McIntyre to connect with a Claymore and become the first qualifier for the Chamber.

McIntyre has been intertwined in the title picture on both "Raw" and "SmackDown" of late, attempting to coerce Cody Rhodes to stay focused on Roman Reigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, while gunning for Rollins, whom he headbutted this past Monday. With the win tonight, "The Scottish Psychopath" is one step closer to what he's looking for — a shot at gold at WrestleMania.