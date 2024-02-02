Rhea Ripley Shares Her Vision For WWE Elimination Chamber In Australia: 'Mami's Show'

While Rhea Ripley might have both Becky Lynch and Bayley targeting her for WWE WrestleMania 40, The Judgment Day star will be making a trip home first to what she describes as "Mami's show," as WWE heads to Australia for its next premium live event, Elimination Chamber. Right now, there are no matches announced for the show, but Ripley has a clear goal for what she wants it to be.

"Dominant, brutal, all of the above," she told "NotSam Wrestling." "I'm expecting this to pretty much be my Australian WrestleMania and I'm very excited for it." With CM Punk dealing with a triceps injury, and Brock Lesnar — who was planned to face Dominik Mysterio at the event — pulled due to allegations against him in the Janel Grant case, there's now added expectation on the reamining roster to deliver, especially since over 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the event in Perth. Nia Jax attacked Ripley this week, which seemingly teased a potential encounter between the two on the final stop before WrestleMania. However, Ripley is also open to the idea of stepping inside the Elimination Chamber itself if necessary.

"I'd be down for it, I have before let's be honest here," she said. "I love a bit of brutality, give me some steel, give me some weapons, give me some pods, I don't care. I love all that stuff, I live for this."

