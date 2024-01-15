CM Punk's Reported Status For WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: War Games, CM Punk has signed a deal where he will appear exclusively on "WWE Raw." Punk has also announced himself for the men's Royal Rumble match, which will take place at the eponymous premium live event on January 27 from Tropicana Field in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida. Now, according to Fox Sports Australia, he will also be appearing at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, next month.

Elimination Chamber will be WWE's first time in the country in over a decade. The show is set to take place from the Optus Stadium on February 24. The outlet reports over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far, with some still available. Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, current Women's World Champion, and Australia native, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Grayson Waller, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes have all been announced for the show, according to Fox Sports Australia.

It's currently unclear what Punk will be doing at Elimination Chamber, or if he will be involved in the six-man Chamber match. Since his return, Punk has yet to wrestle on WWE television. He did make his in-ring return to the company at a live event on December 30 on the company's holiday tour. Punk faced The Judgment Day's Mysterio in a first-time matchup.

While Punk will reportedly be at the show, Australian fans might have to wait until a future event to see Roman Reigns in action. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion isn't scheduled to appear, meaning The Rock vs. Reigns won't happen at Elimination Chamber 2024.