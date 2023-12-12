Backstage Details On CM Punk's Reported In-Ring Return At Upcoming WWE Live Event

While CM Punk has made several appearances in WWE since his return at Survivor Series, including at least one for each of its three major brands, he has yet to step between the ropes to wrestle a match. Fortunately, for fans growing impatient about that fact, that is set to change by the end of the month.

PWInsider reports that Punk's return match will take place at a WWE live event on December 30 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. There, he will face The Judgment Day's "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in a first-time matchup.

The bout will serve as Punk's first contest in a WWE ring since January 2014 — an entry into the Royal Rumble only a day before he would walk out. In what may or may not be a coincidence, Punk's return match will happen the same day as AEW holds their Worlds End pay-per-view across the country in Long Island, New York.