AEW Announces New PPV Event Debuting On December 30

Earlier today, it was revealed that a trademark had recently been filed for "AEW Worlds End", and we now know what it will be used for.

During "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday, it was revealed via a graphic that the company would be debuting a new pay-per-view event of that name will be held on December 30. The show is set to emanate from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, and tickets will go on sale on November 3 at 10 PM ET. As of writing, no matches have been announced for the card.

Although AEW has held television tapings throughout New York state in Rochester, Buffalo, Albany, Elmont, and New York City, this will be the first time a pay-per-view will be held there. Furthermore, as the company reportedly continues to move towards holding monthly pay-per-views, this will be the last event of the calendar year. AEW Full Gear will be the last to take place before Worlds End on November 18, and previous shows over the last 10 months include AEW Revolution, AEW Double or Nothing, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW All In, AEW All Out, and AEW WrestleDream.