AEW All Out Out Live Coverage 9/3 - Cassidy Vs. Moxley, Takeshita Vs. Omega, ROH Tag Titles On The Line

The fifth annual edition of AEW All Out is set to kick off tonight on PPV, broadcast live from Chicago, IL's United Center at 8pm ET, with a "Zero Hour" preshow starting at 7pm ET.

The headlining title match of the night will see AEW MVP Jon Moxley face the winningest champion in the promotion's fledgling history, as he challenges AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy in what the champion hopes will be his 32nd defense of the title since winning it 327 days ago. Only the second champion in the history of the once-All Atlantic Title, Cassidy's body has seemingly been breaking down over the course of his numerous, hard-fought defenses. Can Moxley dethrone denim zen master or will Cassidy's body finally give out on him against one of AEW's most violent competitors?

Another major match on tonight's show will see former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega face Konosuke Takeshita, fresh off a bitter loss to Takeshita last week at All In in Wembley Stadium. Also set for tonight's show, ROH World Tag Team Champions MJF and Adam Cole will defend against Dark Order's Andrew Reynolds and Jon Silver, who won a Battle Royal to earn a match against the friends. It is yet to be seen if Cole's former friends Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven will make their presence known during the match.

Here is the full card for tonight's show:

-Zero Hour Preshow: Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

-Zero Hour Preshow: Over Budget Battle Royal (winner receives $50k for the charity of their choice)

-Zero Hour Preshow: AEW World Trios Championship Match: Max Caster, Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn (w/ Dennis Rodman) (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt & Karen Jarrett)

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) (c) vs. Darby Allin

-Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

-Strap Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

-Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis) vs. Kenny Omega

-Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson

-ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. The Dark Order (Jon Silver & Alex Reynolds)

-ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor

-Katsuyori Shibata & Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley