Orange Cassidy Pulls Off 31st Successful International Title Defense On AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy's incredible reign as AEW International Champion continues as he retained his title in the main event of this week's "AEW Dynamite."

Cassidy faced Penta El Zero Miedo, who was looking to win his first singles title in the promotion, and the winner of the match would defend the title against Jon Moxley at this weekend's All Out pay-per-view. Cassidy and Penta had a hard-fought match, with the two exchanging a few Canadian Destroyers at the start. We almost had a new champion at the end of the match when Penta landed not one but two Fear Factor moves before Cassidy rolled a stunned Penta to retain his title.

The International Champion then, uncharacteristically, got on the microphone and cut an impassioned promo.

"I don't usually like to talk but yet here we are. I am so tired, my body hurts, and every single time I have a title defense the backpack gets a little heavier," said the champion. "But, you know what? I'm here, I'm wrestling, I'm defending the International Championship because this means everything to me."

Cassidy, who has now successfully defended his title on 31 occasions — and holds the record for most title defenses in AEW – stated that he would defend his title for as long as he wished and sent out a warning to his opponent, Jon Moxley.

"I'm the champion and I will continue to defend my championship for as long as I want and there is nothing anyone can do to take it from me. Jon Moxley, you better bring more than just a fork because I will always be the International Champion because I'm freshly squeezed Orange Cassidy and I do not have a catchphrase," said Cassidy.

Moxley then walked out to the ring and pushed Cassidy, before the champion landed a blow to Moxley's head, and the two butted heads to end the show.