Orange Cassidy Breaks AEW Record For Consecutive Title Defenses On Battle Of The Belts

Calgary, Alberta, Canada was the site of the seventh installment of All Elite Wrestling's Battle of the Belts special event. And, the event started off with a bang as AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy, defended his title against Lance Archer.

Archer has spent most of the last three months wrestling in the U.K. and Japan. Cassidy entered the contest with a record-tying 25 consecutive successful title defenses.

The match started off quickly with Cassidy running and Archer chasing. It wasn't long at all before Archer caught Cassidy and began using his much bigger size to his advantage. Eventually the contest spilled to the outside. It was there where Archer's manager, Jake "The Snake" Roberts attempted to get involved, but Archer stopped him. Instead, Archer and Cassidy battled outside of the ring. Cassidy secured the victory when he barely beat the 10 count back into the ring.

With the victory, Cassidy became the first champion in AEW history to record 26 successful title defenses. Cassidy's 26 successful title defenses extend back to when the title was still referred to as the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Cassidy captured the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on October 22, 2022 defeating PAC on "AEW Dynamite." The AEW All-Atlantic title was rebranded the AEW International Championship on March 8, 2023. With Cassidy's victory, he eclipses the record for successful title defenses he previously shared with Jade Cargill.