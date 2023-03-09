Tony Khan Announces Rebranding Of AEW All-Atlantic Title, Orange Cassidy's Next Defense
On Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" in Sacramento, California, the first AEW show since Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan delivered the latest in his recent run of "important announcements." And this time? It was an announcement that nobody had any reason to see coming: Next week, on the March 15 episode of "Dynamite" from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Orange Cassidy will make his final defense of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Jeff Jarrett, who attacked him earlier in the night. Why? It's his final defense because the title is being rebranded as the AEW International Championship.
"Next week, in partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, to support the release of 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods,' next week, in Winnipeg, it will be Orange Cassidy versus 'Double J' Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International Championship," Khan said during his announcement. "Next week in Winnipeg, we will level up the championship. It will be a huge match, a huge milestone for AEW, and all of us are so excited about the release of 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods.' And we can't wait for 'Wednesday Night Dynamite' in Winnipeg!"
A Brief History Of The AEW All-Atlantic Title
Tony Khan's announcement was followed by a promo for the 'Shazam' movie that was intercut with highlights of Orange Cassidy and Jeff Jarrett.
The AEW All-Atlantic Title was introduced last June. PAC became the first person to hold the championship by winning a tournament final at last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he defeated Miro, Malakai Black, and late replacement Clark Connors, who subbed for the injured Tomohiro Ishii. PAC made his first three defenses on the European independent scene for Revolution Pro and Over The Top Wrestling before accruing another trio of defenses in AEW, defeating Kip Sabian, Cassidy, and Trent Beretta.
PAC dropped the title to Cassidy in a rematch at AEW's Canadian debut on October 7 in Toronto, Ontario. Cassidy has successfully defended the title 14 times, memorably defeating New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Katsuyori Shibata on a live episode of "Rampage" in Atlantic City, New Jersey on November 4.