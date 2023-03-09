Tony Khan Announces Rebranding Of AEW All-Atlantic Title, Orange Cassidy's Next Defense

On Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" in Sacramento, California, the first AEW show since Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan delivered the latest in his recent run of "important announcements." And this time? It was an announcement that nobody had any reason to see coming: Next week, on the March 15 episode of "Dynamite" from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Orange Cassidy will make his final defense of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Jeff Jarrett, who attacked him earlier in the night. Why? It's his final defense because the title is being rebranded as the AEW International Championship.

"Next week, in partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, to support the release of 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods,' next week, in Winnipeg, it will be Orange Cassidy versus 'Double J' Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International Championship," Khan said during his announcement. "Next week in Winnipeg, we will level up the championship. It will be a huge match, a huge milestone for AEW, and all of us are so excited about the release of 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods.' And we can't wait for 'Wednesday Night Dynamite' in Winnipeg!"