The inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion was crowned tonight at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

In the finals of the tournament, PAC defeated Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors to become the first-ever All-Atlantic champion.

To get to the finals, PAC had to defeat Buddy Matthews.

Malakai Black defeated Penta Oscuro and Miro defeated Ethan Page to get to the finals.

As noted, Clark Connors took the place of NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii. Ishii was pulled out of the match due to a left knee injury and was not medically cleared to compete.

The AEW All-Atlantic Title was introduced on June 8 on “Dynamite.”

Below are highlights from the title match:

