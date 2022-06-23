Another star will be missing this Sunday’s AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.
NJPW announced on Thursday that NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii has sustained a left knee injury and is not medically cleared to compete at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door on June 26.
Clark Connors will be taking Ishii’s place in the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four-Way match at Forbidden Door. The match is now Connors vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Miro.
Below is NJPW’s full statement:
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Tomohiro Ishii, who was scheduled to compete on June 26 at AEWxNJPW Presents Forbidden Door, has sustained a left knee injury and is not medically cleared to compete.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ishii wrestle and appreciate your understanding.
After a hard fought qualifying match in Korakuen Hall on June 21, Clark Connors will take Ishii’s place in the All-Atlantic Championship four way at Forbidden Door. The card change is as follows:
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four Way
PAC vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Clark Connors
As noted, AEW has been dealing with a slew of injuries before the Forbidden pay-per-view. Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are just two AEW wrestlers who are currently injured and will be missing the Sunday event.
Below is the updated line-up for t AEWxNJPW Presents Forbidden Door:
Interim AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Jay White (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole vs. Kazuchika Okada
AEW All-Atlantic Championship
Pac vs. Miro vs. Clark Connors vs. Malakai Black
AEW Women’s World Championship
Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm
Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay
The Young Bucks, Hikuleo, & El Phantasmo vs. Sting, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi, & Hiromu Takahashi
Trios Match
Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, & Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, & Shota Umino
Winner Takes All IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Title Match
FTR vs. Roppongi Vice vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Opponent Of Bryan Danielson’s Choosing
Buy-In
Gunn Club & Max Caster vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, & Yuya Uemura
