Another star will be missing this Sunday’s AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.

NJPW announced on Thursday that NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii has sustained a left knee injury and is not medically cleared to compete at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door on June 26.

Clark Connors will be taking Ishii’s place in the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four-Way match at Forbidden Door. The match is now Connors vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Miro.

Tomohiro Ishii suffers left knee injury; Clark Connors to wrestle in AEW All-Atlantic four wayhttps://t.co/WMt5XwCT9v#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/FpHphTsQlw — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 23, 2022

Below is NJPW’s full statement:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Tomohiro Ishii, who was scheduled to compete on June 26 at AEWxNJPW Presents Forbidden Door, has sustained a left knee injury and is not medically cleared to compete. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ishii wrestle and appreciate your understanding. After a hard fought qualifying match in Korakuen Hall on June 21, Clark Connors will take Ishii’s place in the All-Atlantic Championship four way at Forbidden Door. The card change is as follows: AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four Way PAC vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Clark Connors

As noted, AEW has been dealing with a slew of injuries before the Forbidden pay-per-view. Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are just two AEW wrestlers who are currently injured and will be missing the Sunday event.

Below is the updated line-up for t AEWxNJPW Presents Forbidden Door:

Interim AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Jay White (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Pac vs. Miro vs. Clark Connors vs. Malakai Black

AEW Women’s World Championship

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay

The Young Bucks, Hikuleo, & El Phantasmo vs. Sting, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi, & Hiromu Takahashi

Trios Match

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, & Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, & Shota Umino

Winner Takes All IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Title Match

FTR vs. Roppongi Vice vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Opponent Of Bryan Danielson’s Choosing

Buy-In

Gunn Club & Max Caster vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, & Yuya Uemura

