AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (3/8): Wardlow Defends The TNT Title, Revolution Fallout Takes Place

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for March 8, 2023!

Tonight's show will be completely focused on the fallout from AEW's Revolution PPV that took place this past weekend, which includes the TNT Championship match. Wardlow was able to defeat Samoa Joe to regain the title, but he is being thrown straight into the deep end tonight as he defends against Powerhouse Hobbs, who won the Face of the Revolution ladder match to earn this opportunity.

Another title match that will be taking place tonight is regarding the All-Atlantic Championship as Orange Cassidy once again defends the gold, this time against Jay Lethal who he shared the ring with during the tag team match last Sunday. AEW Revolution also saw Ruby Soho turn heel, joining forces with Saraya and Toni Storm as they attacked Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Tonight she gets the chance to showcase her new attitude as she competes against Skye Blue.

Jon Moxley has recently found himself on the wrong end of The Dark Order due to his rivalry against "Hangman" Adam Page, and that continues tonight as well. After he left Evil Uno a bloody mess he and Claudio Castagnoli will team up to face John Silver and Alex Reynolds. However, Moxley did suffer a defeat at Revolution, and fans will be able to hear from Page tonight as he gives his thoughts on the win.

Another man who was victorious on Sunday was Ricky Starks. He defeated Chris Jericho and fans will hear from him as well tonight while Jericho teams with Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia to compete against Top Flight and AR Fox in six-man action.