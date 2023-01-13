Jade Cargill Sets Historic AEW Title Record

Jade Cargill has now been the AEW TBS Champion for 373 days, cementing her title reign as the longest in company history. Cargill broke former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida's previous record of 372 days. This is just one of several impressive feats Cargill has accomplished since having her first-ever pro wrestling match in March 2021 — meaning she has held a title longer than she has not in her short career thus far.

To this day, Cargill remains the only TBS Champion in history, as she won a tournament to be crowned the inaugural champion in January 2022 by defeating Ruby Soho in the finals. Between her defeat of Soho and her officially breaking Shida's record, Cargill has defended the TBS Championship 17 times — the most title defenses by any champion in the company's history, defending against talent such as The Bunny, Willow Nightingale, and most recently Skye Blue on "Battle of the Belts V." During her 372-day reign as champion, Shida only defended her title eight times successfully.

In addition to holding onto the TBS Championship, Cargill has been the leader of a faction known as The Baddies, and has remained undefeated in singles and tag team action during her tenure with AEW. Cargill's only loss in the company to date came at All Out 2021, when she was eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal by Nyla Rose. Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Rose at Full Gear 2022. Cargill's next title defense has yet to be officially scheduled, however, there has been recent dissension between her and longtime Baddies ally Red Velvet.