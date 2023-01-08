NJPW Star Praises Jade Cargill's AEW Battle Of The Belts Performance

Jade Cargill picked up another victory and continued her undefeated streak during AEW's Battle Of The Belts V on Friday when she successfully defended her TBS Championship against Skye Blue. The encounter featured a brilliant ending as Cargill reversed a hurricanrana to then throw Blue into the air, catching her to then nail the Jaded finisher, wrapping things up in style.

The finish was something that got a great reaction from the fans in attendance, and it also caught the attention of New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay, who was impressed by the athletic ability of the women to put that spot together. The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion responded to a video of the finish by simply saying, "Amazing" on Twitter, which led to both AEW stars thanking him for the praise.

#AndStill!!!

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill retains the title after a competitive match against @skyebyee and remains undefeated at 48-0!

It's #AEWBOTB5 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/s2J3gTvVTl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2023

Of course, Ospreay knows a thing or two about putting together incredible feats of athleticism, as this is something he has made a name from doing throughout his career.

For Cargill, the victory secured the 48th win of her AEW career as she continues on her potential journey to reaching a 50-0 record. She appears to now be on a collision course with one of her former Baddies, Red Velvet, who appeared at ringside to stare down the champion during the match. Velvet and Cargill had teamed up earlier in the week on "AEW Dynamite" to defeat Blue and Kiera Hogan, but that night saw Velvet walk away from her partner before the finish, setting the tension between them.