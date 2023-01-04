AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (1/4): Ricky Starks Faces Chris Jericho, Two Championship Matches Take Place

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for January 4, 2023!

Tonight will be the first episode of the show for the new year, and Tony Khan has stacked the deck to try and make it one to remember. That includes a major tag team match as The Acclaimed are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Issues between the two teams have heated up a lot recently after Max Caster's rap about Jarrett, which has spilled onto social media via Jarrett's podcast, but tonight it gets settled in the ring.

That won't be the only title match on the show though, because Samoa Joe is going to be putting his TNT Championship on the line when he faces a former holder of the gold in the form of Darby Allin.

Elsewhere, Ricky Starks will be looking to get his 2023 off to a hot start as he competes against Chris Jericho in singles action, with issues between them starting after he rejected an invitation to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Jade Cargill is also going to be in action on this show as she teams up with Red Velvet to face Kiera Hogan and Blue Skye, and there are also two other big singles matches as Swerve Strickland will face his former Lucha Underground rival AR Fox, and Bryan Danielson will compete against Tony Nese.

Fans can also expect to hear from Jon Moxley, while there will be a medical update on "Hangman" Adam Page, which might give some indication as to when their highly anticipated match will be taking place.

Saraya is continuing to tease her mystery tag team partner which will likely continue on this show, while AEW World Champion MJF is contractually obligated to appear in some form.