Jade Cargill Reaches Major Milestone In AEW

AEW star Jade Cargill has an impressive 47-0 winning streak going, and now she has another accolade to add to her name. As of January 5, Cargill has officially reigned as the AEW TBS Champion for one full year. Cargill won a tournament to become the inaugural champion on the January 5, 2022, episode of "AEW Dynamite." She outlasted Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa before defeating Ruby Soho in the finals. At the time, Cargill had only been signed to AEW for just under one year with only 20 matches under her belt.

Since winning the title, Cargill has regularly defended as a fighting champion. She competed on AEW's four primary pay-per-views as she beat Tay Melo at Revolution, Anna Jay at Double or Nothing, Athena at All Out, and Nyla Rose at Full Gear. On TV, she also had notable title defenses against Marina Shafir, Madison Rayne, and Willow Nightingale.

Throughout 2022, Cargill formed "The Baddies" to have Velvet, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Grey at her side. As of late, The Baddies have fallen apart with Hogan being kicked out of the group. Cargill currently has tension with Velvet, which seems to indicate she may be removed from the group as well.

Cargill's first defense of 2023 is set for Friday, January 6, when she puts her title on the line against Skye Blue at "AEW Battle of the Belts V" in Portland, Oregon. The one-hour special will air at 11 p.m. ET on TNT following a live episode of "AEW Rampage."