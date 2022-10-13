Facts About Jade Cargill Only Hardcore Fans Know

Jade Cargill made a huge splash in AEW by becoming the first ever TBS Champion, while holding on to an undefeated streak spanning a wide range of opponents. Cargill seemingly came out of nowhere, as her formal wrestling training before appearing on AEW lasted a little less than a year. Jade had more of a fitness/athlete background than a wrestling background when she entered the professional wrestling scene. Since then, Jade Cargill has become a dominant and flashy champion on weekly AEW television and has shown great improvement in her character both on the microphone and in the ring.

Cargill keeps a pretty low profile outside the wrestling spotlight and likes to keep her professional and personal life as separate as she can. However, over the years, Jade has come out of her shell a bit and has begun to pull back the curtain of all the work she has put into her character. It is not often that a wrestler can achieve a low profile in their personal life, but since Jade does this so well, there are many lesser known facts about the first ever TBS Champion.