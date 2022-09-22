Cody Rhodes' Entire Pro Wrestling Journey Explained

A professional wrestler's journey is never a Point A to Point B affair. Twists, turns, and roadblocks litter the careers of every athlete that steps foot into the squared circle. The journey of a second generation pro wrestler and son of one of the greatest to ever lace a pair of boots, though? That's a unique one.

Conventional wisdom says second generation talent should be ahead of the curve when it comes to the wrestling business. They've seen the business in action, lived the grinding lifestyle, and have pro wrestling blood running through their veins. Yet the journey of a second generation talent is often the opposite. Yes, they have more experience, but their involvement in the business comes at the price of high expectations and an impossible name to live up to.

Cody Rhodes is a second generation professional wrestler. His father was "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes — a multiple-time world heavyweight champion and man regarded as one of the greatest talkers in the history of the business. Rhodes wanted to walk in his father's footsteps and thus set out on a journey that led him to some deep lows and some towering highs. This is Cody Rhodes' entire pro wrestling journey, explained.