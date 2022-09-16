Hell In A Cell Matches Ranked By Brutality

The Hell in a Cell match is one of WWE's signature matches, and it has taken on a few forms over the decades. This 20 foot high steel structure has housed many intense rivalries and settled the score between many superstars. Similar to a steel cage match, all four sides of the ring are surrounded by steel chain-link walls. However, the Hell in a Cell Match allows wrestlers the opportunity for a little more creativity by leaving space between the ropes and the steel walls. This gives wrestlers the freedom to grab weapons, drag their opponents around the outside area, and many more diabolical plans to inflict punishment.

The purpose of the Hell in a Cell match is to keep competitors in the ring and others out of the ring, although often times it is ineffective in doing that. The Hell in a Cell match debuted in 1997, but gained so much popularity over the years as a "must see" match type, that WWE named a pay-per-view after it starting in 2009. Brutality is a staple concept of a Hell in a Cell match and this concept has come into play in many different ways over the years, from WWF/E allowing a bloodbath of matches in the earlier years, to it becoming a weapons fest later on. Regardless of the style, there are many Hell in a Cell matches that fans have not forgotten, because the superstars and feuds reach their brutal climax and steal the show.