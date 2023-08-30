AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 8/30: All In Fallout, International Championship Match, Cole Speaks

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for August 30, 2023!

The show will not only serve to provide all the fallout from AEW's historic All In event this past weekend, but it will also be the go-home episode for All Out this weekend.

Adam Cole is expected to address the live crowd following his rollercoaster evening in London, England. It is expected he will discuss winning the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside MJF, while also reacting to the fact he failed to capture the AEW World Championship. With neither man currently booked for All Out this weekend, this promo could give a glimpse into their future.

Something that will absolutely have a direct impact on the upcoming PPV is the match between Orange Cassidy and Penta El Zero Miedo. The two men will compete for the International Championship on this show where the winner will move on to All Out where they will defend the gold against Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley.

Coming off the back of winning the AEW World Trios Championships at All In, The Acclaimed have teased that they have a surprise for Billy Gunn on tonight's show after his successful return to the ring.

Tonight we will also find out what the fallout will be from Saraya winning the AEW Women's World Championship at All In. While her stablemates would normally be happy for that achievement, Saraya and Toni Storm showcased tension during the match and it remains to be seen what the impact will be, particularly in relation to Ruby Soho's upcoming TBS Championship match.

