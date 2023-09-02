AEW Rampage Live Coverage 9/1 - #1 Contenders Battle Royal, Gringo Loco And Bryan Keith Debut

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 1, 2023, coming to you from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois!

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole will be defending the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship for the first time this Sunday at All Out. Tonight, their opponents will be decided as Aussie Open, Dark Order, The Hardys, Best Friends, The Butcher and The Blade, Gates of Agony, The Wingmen, The Righteous, The Outrunners, and Action Andretti and Darius Martin compete in a Number One Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal.

A huge women's tag match is set, as Willow Nightingale teams up with Skye Blue to take on Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay. The dynamic between Jay and Valkyrie will be interesting to see play out as this will be their first time joining forces while Blue and Nightingale have tagged together on a few occasions, both televised and non-televised.

After joining forces with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi in a losing effort to Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold at All In last Sunday, "Hangman" Adam Page looks to redeem himself tonight as he takes on a debuting Bryan Keith. Keith has appeared in promotions such as Reality of Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, GCW, PROGRESS, DEFY, Impact, and WWE.

Another star is also set to debut, as Gringo Loco teams with Kip Sabian to take on AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo and Nick Wayne. Loco is perhaps best known for his appearances in GCW, facing the likes of Mance Warner, Blake Christian, Komander, and Ninja Mack among others.