Kenny Omega Vs. Konosuke Takeshita Announced For AEW All Out In Chicago

During the All In post-show media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed a new match for next Sunday's All Out event in Chicago — Kenny Omega versus Konosuke Takeshita.

"I am willing to book it and I think it will be a great match and based on what I saw tonight here [at All In], it was a classic match," said Khan during the presser in response to Callis' request for the bout.

Before Khan made the match official, Don Callis revealed that Takeshita had wanted to "test" himself against Omega for years and that he would love for it to take place in Chicago. Callis later noted how they weren't satisfied with Takeshita beating Omega in a Trios match earlier at All In, because Takeshita wanted to prove that he could beat him in a singles match.

Other matches set for All Out include Luchasaurus defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs in a match against Miro, and Kris Statlander defending her AEW TBS Championship against Ruby Soho.