Konosuke Takeshita Pins Kenny Omega To Win Trios Tag Match At AEW All In

The trio of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and "Hangman" Adam Page suffered an upset defeat to Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson at AEW All In. The Elite trio once again stood against Don Callis' protege, this time flanked by Bullet Club Gold – harkening back to Omega and Ibushi's NJPW history with Jay White –with a hope to settle the score in front of a record of more than 80,000 fans. But even though the bout itself pit three-against-three, they were immediately outnumbered with the Gunns appearing ringside.

The match itself took some time to gather steam, starting with Juice Robinson and Adam Page in the ring. Jay White and Kota Ibushi later exchanged blows, the former striking the latter in the face repeatedly before a solitary returning strike floored White to a roar from the crowd. Omega, Ibushi, and Page shifted into second gear as the bout went on, landing fast-paced blow-for-blow offense on the heels, who found themselves having to endure the onslaught before taking advantage of their greater numbers. That they would do until Omega finally managed to tag Page back in.

In the closing stages of the bout, Omega and Ibushi continued to work tandem offense on Takeshita, while Page dealt with the Gunns on the apron. After surviving a Golden Trigger attempt, Takeshita landed a huge jumping knee to drop Ibushi, only to later eat a Buckshot Lariat from Page. He would get the last laugh, however, catching Omega in a roll-up pin for the win after he had taken out White and Robinson simultaneously.