Rumor Of AEW Expanding To 12 PPVs A Year, Airing On Max

Earlier this summer, Fightful Select reported that AEW and Warner Bros Discovery were still in the midst of deep discussions about extending their television rights agreement. Previous reports indicated that WBD may be looking to change the home of AEW pay-per-views to an exclusive streaming platform, such as Discovery+ or MAX. In addition, WBD has also reportedly "suggested" that AEW add more pay-per-views to its yearly calendar. According to Andrew Zarian of The Wrestling Observer, AEW will likely be elevating its pay-per-view schedule to the double digits next year, and will also present them via a new platform.

"I feel confident to say that AEW will be on Max in 2024 and AEW will expand its PPV Schedule to 12 a year," Zarian wrote on X. While an official announcement regarding the updated television agreement has yet to be made, some sources believed the renewal may be publicly shared during the 2023 fall season, which is notably the same timeframe that MAX is set to begin streaming live sports.

In 2020 and 2021, AEW featured a quarterly rotation of pay-per-views, which included Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. In 2022, the company upheld the tradition of those events, while also introducing a new summer event into the mix — Forbidden Door. This year, AEW added two more major shows, including All In, which took place at London's Wembley Stadium. Looking forward, AEW will also host WrestleDream on October 1 as a way to honor the late NJPW legend Antonio Inoki, who died on that same day last year.