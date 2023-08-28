Tony Khan Announces New AEW PPV, WrestleDream, Will Take Place October 1 In Seattle

AEW President Tony Khan announced a new pay-per-view for his promotion — WrestleDream. Khan revealed during All In's post-media scrum that the event will be taking place on October 1 and that the date is because New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki died on that date in 2022.

"I can announce here for the first time that on October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, it will be the first-ever WrestleDream," announced Khan. "WrestleDream [is taking place on] the one-year anniversary of the passing of wrestling's greatest dreamer, and I thought it would be very fitting. After All Out, you won't have to wait for Full Gear in November."

Khan later noted how he was "hopeful" of getting NJPW stars for the WrestleDream event. Of course, AEW is known to work with the promotion, including their Forbidden Door joint event. The last one took place on June 23 and the NJPW stars that were part of the event included Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Kazuchika Okada.